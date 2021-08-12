CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX) to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82. CompX International has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

