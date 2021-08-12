Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $682.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

