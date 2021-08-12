Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

