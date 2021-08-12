Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

CFLT stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

