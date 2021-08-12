Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,051 shares of company stock worth $94,578. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

