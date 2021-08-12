Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.67. 6,158,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,035. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.