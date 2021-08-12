Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $212.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

