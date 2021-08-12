Contrasting International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.3% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 38.40% 10.63% 1.62% ChoiceOne Financial Services 22.98% 9.50% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.78 $167.32 million N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.39 $15.61 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 32 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa, and St. Clair counties, Michigan. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

