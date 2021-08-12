Contrasting Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) & Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 2 7 0 2.78 Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Avaya currently has a consensus target price of $30.22, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. Plantronics has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Plantronics.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -0.54% 100.08% 4.04% Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.87 billion 0.61 -$680.00 million $3.28 6.35 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.76 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.74

Plantronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avaya has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avaya beats Plantronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

