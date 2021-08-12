ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.