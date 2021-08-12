Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.75. 98,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 717,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.55.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,666.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5057657 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.