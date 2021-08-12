Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.