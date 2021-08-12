Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 287 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

BC traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

