Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 408 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.24. 15,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.