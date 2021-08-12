Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

