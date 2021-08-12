Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth $143,000.

CRZNU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

