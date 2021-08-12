CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 6.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. 3,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,236,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $34,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
