CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 6.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. 3,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,236,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $34,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.