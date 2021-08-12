CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Issues Earnings Results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,580. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

