Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $27.22. 23,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,715. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

