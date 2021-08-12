Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at $407,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

