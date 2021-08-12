Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,122. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

