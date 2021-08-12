Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,122. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
