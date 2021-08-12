Cortexyme’s (CRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

CRTX traded down $6.04 on Monday, reaching $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,122. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

