Craig Hallum Trims PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Target Price to $10.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.

MYPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 27,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,038. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,799,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,000. PLAYSTUDIOS makes up approximately 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.