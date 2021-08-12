Craig L. Rosenthal Purchases 1,725 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.55 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

