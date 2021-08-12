Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,385 ($31.16), with a volume of 79,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Craneware in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,221.17. The stock has a market cap of £827.78 million and a P/E ratio of 50.11.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.