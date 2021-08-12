Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Raised to €12.00 at Berenberg Bank

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 121,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,507. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

