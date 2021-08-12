Credit Suisse Group Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $30.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RPAY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,064. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

