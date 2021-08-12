Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

CCAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,401. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

