Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $534.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

