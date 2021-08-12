Critical Analysis: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) versus 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 89bio and Abeona Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$49.50 million ($3.08) -5.93 Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 12.55 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -2.25

89bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abeona Therapeutics. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -31.75% -30.29% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -54.80% -37.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 89bio and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

89bio presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.11%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 242.74%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than 89bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

