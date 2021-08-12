Critical Analysis: Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Patterson-UTI Energy -44.59% -21.20% -12.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patterson-UTI Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.03 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $1.12 billion 1.29 -$803.69 million ($2.17) -3.55

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Patterson-UTI Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas operators primarily in Texas and the Appalachian Basin. The Directional Drilling Services segment offers downhole performance motors and equipment to provide services including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, motor rentals, directional surveying, measurement-while-drilling, and wireline steering tools, in most major onshore oil and natural gas basins. The company was founded by Cloyce A. Talbott and A. Glenn Patterson in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

