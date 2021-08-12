Critical Comparison: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) versus Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 3 16 0 2.84 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $241.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.51 $3.75 billion $11.61 20.89 Ethema Health $340,000.00 21.52 $3.09 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Risk and Volatility

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

