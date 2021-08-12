Critical Review: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39%

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.21 $517.96 million $4.96 8.46 Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.10 $27.61 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.05%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

