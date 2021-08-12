CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$17.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.83. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.45 and a 1-year high of C$17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

