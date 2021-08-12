CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

CUBE stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

