Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $323.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

