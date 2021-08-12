Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

