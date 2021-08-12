Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Omeros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omeros by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities raised their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $955.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

