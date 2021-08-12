Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -521.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

