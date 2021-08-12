Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.17. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

