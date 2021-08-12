CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $62.51 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $62.51 or 0.00140416 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $476,127.55 and $1,551.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

