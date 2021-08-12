Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CGEM stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

