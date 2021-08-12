CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of CYBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,326. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $355.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

