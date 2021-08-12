CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTMX. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 20,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,622. The stock has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

