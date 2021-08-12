D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX opened at $158.40 on Thursday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

