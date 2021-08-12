D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $330,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

