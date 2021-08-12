D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $344,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

