D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,377 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.