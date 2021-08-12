D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $4,609,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PACE stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

