D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 818,631 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818,631 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.59 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

